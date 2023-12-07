2023 MLS Cup prize money: How much do the winners get?

LAFC will face Columbus Crew in the 2023 edition of the MLS Cup. It will be an extraordinary game with stars like Carlos Vela, Giorgio Chiellini, Denis Bouanga, Cucho Hernandez or Diego Rossi.

Undoubtedly, the season has been a roller coaster with key moments such as the arrival of Lionel Messi at Inter Miami, the debut of the Leagues Cup with teams from Liga MX and now the exciting match for the title.

Heading into the game next Saturday, Columbus Crew will arrive as slight favorites, although we cannot forget that LAFC are the reigning champions of the MLS.

One of the most important questions for thousands of soccer fans is how much money the winning team will take home. These are the numbers for the big game.

What is the prize money for the MLS Cup?

The MLS awards money to all participating teams depending on the round they reach throughout the season. In the case of the MLS Cup, the winning team will take home a prize of $300k, while the second-place will receive $150k.

For teams that reached the conference finals, the prize is $100k, those reaching the conference semifinals receive $47k, and those unable to qualify for the playoffs receive $20k.