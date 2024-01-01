Happy New Year! It’s 2024 and in the soccer world it is going to be a huge 12 months. From the start of the MLS season which will be all or nothing for Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami to the Copa America in the dog days of summer to even the Euros in Germany, a lot is going on in 2024.



Another highlight for 2024 will be the Summer Olympics in France, where many teams will be fighting with clubs to get some of their top young U-23 talent for the tournament.



How ever you look at it, 2024 is shaping up to be a big year in the world’s game, here are some coach’s, clubs, and players wishes for 2024!



2024 New Year’s wishlist

USMNT



A deep run in the Copa America. Gregg Berhalter’s side wants to finally put all that YouTube Vlogger and pundit talk to rest and show they are truly a golden generation. A strong Copa America or even winning the title would officially silence a lot of people, especially those who make a living online bad mouthing the US Soccer program.



Lionel Messi



At the tail end of his great career the GOAT is focused on one objective, winning the Copa America with Argentina. Sure, there is club duty with Inter Miami, but make no mistake about it, that comes in second, a Copa America victory and momentum in MLS might mean Lionel shoots for 2026 as his last dance.



Manchester United



A new manager and a path forward, Erik ten Hag’s time as manager has been abysmal despite a promising start. The former Ajax man has led the Red Devils to an underachieving 53-26-11 record. Now that 25 percent of the club has been purchased by Jim Ratcliffe, fans are hoping for a resurgence in all aspects.



Cristiano Ronaldo



Staying relevant, CR7 will always be in the spotlight, but can he stay relevant among the best players in the world? That is a harder question, and one Cristiano Ronaldo is hoping to answer with highlight goals and breaking records.



Inter Miami



Win MLS Cup or be a laughingstock, if Inter Miami win with Messi it will legitimize the club and the league, if the team falls short all the jokes about a Barcelona senior side will only hurt the club and MLS.



Christian Pulisic



Having a career year, the USMNT and AC Milan winger needs to do one thing and one thing only in 2024, stay healthy, so far so good.



England



Win the 2024 Euros, all this talk about England being a power or a top team in world soccer, but where is the silverware?



Harry Kane



Finally lift a trophy! The England star is hoping his move to Bayern Munich will pay off in the championship column.



Real Madrid



Easy, sign Kylian Mbappé.



Neymar



Come back stronger than ever after his knee injury but will it matter playing in the Saudi Pro League? For many Neymar is already a “former” player.



Brazil



Get a top-level coach to guide Brazil back to where they used to be.



Arsenal



Please don’t choke, please don’t choke! They really need that Premier League title!



Gio Reyna



Sign with a team where he can finally play consistently.



European Super League



Get 1 club other than Real Madrid and Barcelona to sign up.



Pep Guardiola



Silently win another treble.



Jadon Sancho



Leave Manchester United and get his career back on track.