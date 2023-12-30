After the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo had a very disappointing first season with Al Nassr. That’s why, the Portuguese player is looking for redemption at Saudi Arabia and, so far, he’s been amazing.

That debut semester was an unexpected situation for Cristiano as he couldn’t hoist any trophy at all. Al Nassr finished second in the Saudi Pro League behind Al Ittihad and had early exits in other tournaments such as the King Cup and the Saudi Super Cup.

Now, the new campaign has been totally different for Cristiano Ronaldo. Al Nassr qualified for the Round of 16 in the AFC Champions League and are fighting for the title in the national competition in a tremendous race with Al Hilal.

In a moment where everything he does is inevitably compared with Lionel Messi, CR7 scored another goal in Al Nassr’s 4-1 victory against Al Taawon. He is the best scorer of 2023 with 54 goals over Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe.

How many goals has Cristiano Ronaldo scored in his career?

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 873 goals in his professional career. A few months ago, even with age as a key factor, the Portuguese star revealed there’s another challenge for him: 1000 goals.

“It’s going to be quite challenging, but it’s about assessing my mental state and motivation. If, physically, my legs treat me as well as I treat them…we’ll see. It’s a step-by-step process. Before reaching 1 000, you have to reach 900 first. I believe I’ll achieve it.”