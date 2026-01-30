Lionel Messi will have a stellar partner as Inter Miami confirm a Designated Player signing

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami remain aggressive in the transfer market with the goal of building a squad capable of defending their MLS Cup title and competing across all competitions this season. To that end, the franchise has announced the marquee signing of German Berterame from Liga MX powerhouse CF Monterrey, who will occupy a Designated Player (DP) slot for the club.

“Inter Miami CF announced today that it has signed Mexican international forward Germán Berterame from Liga MX powerhouse CF Monterrey. Berterame will occupy a Designated Player slot and will remain under contract through the 2028-29 Major League Soccer (MLS) season with an extension option for 2029-30,” the club stated in an official press release.

This move marks Inter Miami‘s tenth reinforcement of the high-profile 2026 window, including a mix of new arrivals and key re-signings. The 2026 roster features a blend of experienced veterans and young talent, including Berterame, Luis Barraza, Tadeo Allende, Rocco Rios Novo, David Ayala, Dayne St. Clair, Micael, Sergio Reguilon, Facundo Mura, and Daniel Pinter.

Manager Javier Mascherano will have a wealth of attacking options this season. Berterame is expected to compete for a starting role alongside Allende, Mateo Silvetti, and the legendary Luis Suarez. With the Herons set to compete in the Concacaf Champions Cup, Leagues Cup, and Campeones Cup in addition to their MLS title defense, the club has prioritized depth to handle a congested schedule.

Berterame brings a proven scoring pedigree

The Mexican international is widely recognized for the clinical finishing that established him as one of Liga MX’s premier attackers. During his initial four-season stint with Atletico San Luis, Berterame recorded 31 goals and six assists in 93 matches, earning Liga MX top scorer honors in 2022.

His standout performances led to a move to Monterrey, where he spent the last four seasons as a lethal force inside the box, tallying 68 goals and 15 assists in 153 appearances across all competitions.

This elite production earned him a regular spot with the Mexican National Team, where he currently serves as a starting forward and is widely expected to lead the line for El Tri at the FIFA World Cup 2026 this summer.