Why is Pedri not playing today for Barcelona vs Copenhagen in 2025-26 UEFA Champions League Matchday 8?

Today marks the final day of the Champions League league phase, determining which clubs will secure direct qualification to the Round of 16 and which must navigate the knockout phase playoffs. Barcelona host Copenhagen at the Spotify Camp Nou seeking a top-eight finish, but they must do so without Pedri, the creative heartbeat of their midfield.

Pedri is unavailable for tonight’s decisive clash after suffering a muscle injury to the biceps femoris in his right leg during Barcelona’s previous Champions League encounter—a 4-2 victory against Slavia Praha.

“Tests carried out this morning have confirmed that first-team player Pedro González ‘Pedri’ has a muscle injury in the biceps femoris of his right leg. The expected recovery time is one month,” Barcelona stated in an official medical report.

The news has sparked concern within the Catalan club, as this marks Pedri’s third muscle-related injury of the current campaign. Earlier this season, a muscle tear sidelined him for 31 days, causing him to miss five matches, followed by a brief period out due to minor discomfort. This latest setback is expected to keep him off the pitch for approximately four or five weeks.

Pedri reacts during a Barcelona game. (Getty Images)

Which Barcelona games could Pedri miss?

The club has confirmed a recovery timeline of approximately one month, meaning Pedri is set to miss several key fixtures across all competitions. Having already sat out the recent 3-0 win over Real Oviedo, his absence continues with tonight’s Champions League clash.

Looking ahead, he is expected to miss LaLiga matches against Elche (Jan 31), Mallorca (Feb 7), and Girona (Feb 15), as well as the Copa del Rey quarterfinal against Albacete (Feb 3). Should Barcelona advance in the domestic cup, he would also be ruled out for the first leg of the semifinals, scheduled to take place between February 10 and February 12.

The European stage presents further complications; if Barcelona fail to secure direct qualification to the Round of 16 tonight, Pedri would likely miss the first leg of the Champions League knockout phase playoffs on February 17 or 18.

While a potential return is tentatively penciled in for the league fixture against Levante on February 22, the club may exercise extreme caution given his injury history this season. In that case, his comeback could be delayed until the match against Villarreal on March 1 to ensure he is at full strength for the final stretch of the campaign.

