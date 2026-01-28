Why is Frenkie de Jong not playing today for Barcelona vs Copenhagen in 2025-26 UEFA Champions League Matchday 8?

Barcelona host Copenhagen at the Spotify Camp Nou for Matchday 8 of the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League, as they look to secure direct qualification to the Round of 16. For this crucial encounter, the home side will be without a key figure, as Frenkie de Jong will not be taking the pitch.

The Dutch midfielder is unavailable for tonight’s clash as he serves a one-match suspension for yellow card accumulation. De Jong picked up his third booking of the competition during last week’s 4-2 victory over Slavia Prague, triggering an automatic ban for the Matchday 8 finale.

His absence creates a significant void in Hansi Flick’s midfield, especially with fellow star Pedri also sidelined due to a hamstring injury. With both pillars of the center park missing, Barcelona must reshuffle their lineup to secure the victory needed for direct qualification to the Round of 16.

Barcelona predicted lineup

With Pedri, de Jong, Gavi, and Andreas Christensen all unavailable, Flick faces a tactical puzzle. Eric Garcia and Marc Casado are expected to anchor the midfield, while Dani Olmo and Fermin Lopez provide the attacking spark.

Frenkie de Jong in action against Real Oviedo. (Getty Images)

Projected lineup to face Copenhagen: Joan Garcia; Jules Kounde, Pau Cubarsi, Eric Garcia, Alejandro Balde; Marc Casado, Dani Olmo; Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, Raphinha; Robert Lewandowski.

Copenhagen predicted lineup

Copenhagen enter the match in a desperate must-win situation to keep their playoff hopes alive. Manager Jacob Neestrup will also be missing key leadership as Thomas Delaney serves a red-card suspension.

Projected lineup to face Barcelona: Dominik Kotarski; Birger Meling, Gabriel Pereira, Junnosuke Suzuki, Marcos Lopez; Mohamed Elyounoussi, Lukas Lerager, Emil Madsen, Elias Achouri; Viktor Dadason, Andreas Cornelius.