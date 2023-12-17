The new format of FIFA Club World Cup will be one of the most anticipated events in 2025. The tournament will have 32 participants from all around the globe with the presence of all six confederations guaranteed.

In order to avoid a big controversy with the schedule, FIFA chose the summer as the best window. The year (2025) is also ideal considering there are no big events such as World Cup, UEFA Euro, Copa America or Olympic Games.

“The dates have been set to ensure that the scheduling of the tournament is harmoniously aligned with the International Match Calendar to allow sufficient time between the tournament final and the start of the season in many domestic leagues globally, and considering that a minimum of three days of rest between matches should be guaranteed in order to safeguard player welfare.”

When will the new FIFA World Cup be played?

The first edition of the new FIFA World Cup will be played in 2025 from June 15 to July 13 in the United States.

What is the new format of the FIFA Club World Cup?

The new format of the FIFA World Cup 2025 has been confirmed and these are the most important aspects of it:

A group stage composed of eight groups of four teams per group playing in a single-game round-robin format.

The top two teams per group progressing to the round of 16.

A direct single-match knockout stage from the round of 16 to the final

No third-place play-off.

How many teams will participate in the new FIFA Club World Cup?

The new FIFA Club World Cup will have 32 participants from six confederations. 4 teams from Africa (CAF), 4 teams from Asia (AFC), 12 teams from Europe (UEFA), 4 teams from North, Central America and the Caribbean (CONCACAF), 1 team from Oceania and 6 teams from South America (CONMEBOL).

Which teams have already qualified for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025?

Asia: Al Hilal SFC and Urawa Red Diamonds.

Europe: Chelsea, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, PSG, Inter Milan, Porto and Benfica.

North, Central America and the Caribbean: Monterrey, Seattle Sounders and Club Leon.

Oceania: Auckland City FC.

South America: Palmeiras, Flamengo and Fluminense.