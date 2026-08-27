2026/27 UEFA Champions League Draw: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for the League Phase Draw today, Aug. 27

|Event Summary
|Event
|2026/27 UEFA Champions League Draw
|Date
|Thursday, August 27, 2026
|Time
|12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT
|TV Channels
|CBS Sports Golazo Network
|Live Stream
|Paramount+
How to watch the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League Draw in the USA
The 2026/27 UEFA Champions League League Phase Draw will be available to watch in the USA on the CBS Sports Golazo Network. For streaming, viewers can follow the draw through Paramount+.
Can I watch the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League Draw for free?
Viewers should have an active subscription or eligible access to CBS Sports coverage before the draw begins. There is no free trial confirmed for this event, so the ceremony is not available to watch for free in the United States.
2026/27 UCL league phase draw format: How does it work?
The 2026/27 Champions League League Phase features 36 teams instead of the traditional group-stage format. The clubs are divided into four pots of nine teams according to their UEFA club coefficients, with the defending champions placed in Pot 1. Each club will then be drawn against eight different opponents, facing two teams from each of the four pots.
Every team will play four matches at home and four away during the league phase. In principle, clubs cannot face another team from the same national association, while each club can play a maximum of two opponents from any other individual association. Once all eight opponents are determined, the 36 clubs will compete in a single overall league table rather than separate groups.
The final league-phase standings determine who advances. The top eight teams qualify directly for the round of 16, while clubs finishing from ninth through 24th enter the knockout phase playoffs. Teams placed 25th through 36th are eliminated from the competition. The league phase begins on September 8 and runs through January 27, 2027.
What time is the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League Draw?
The 2026/27 UEFA Champions League League Phase Draw begins today, Thursday, August 27, at 12:00 PM ET from the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:
- Eastern Time: 12:00 PM
- Central Time: 11:00 AM
- Mountain Time: 10:00 AM
- Pacific Time: 9:00 AM