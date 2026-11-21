Atletico Mineiro and Boca Juniors are chasing more than the 2026 CONMEBOL Sudamericana trophy, with a record financial reward and valuable continental opportunities awaiting the winner of the final.

The 2026 Conmebol Sudamericana final between Atletico Mineiro and Boca Juniors carries enormous stakes, with both South American giants chasing a continental trophy and a historic financial reward.

Beyond the prestige of lifting La Gran Conquista, the winner will secure a significant boost to the club’s finances and an opportunity to strengthen its position on the international stage.

Conmebol has increased the competition’s prize money for the 2026 edition, making this year’s tournament particularly lucrative. The champion will collect $10 million, while the runner-up will receive $2.5 million.

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How much did the 2026 Sudamericana prize money increase compared to 2025?

The 2026 Conmebol Sudamericana champion will receive $10 million, an increase of $3.5 million (53.8%) compared to the $6.5 million awarded to the 2025 winner, Lanus.

Players of Boca Juniors celebrate after winning the Torneo Clausura Mercado Libre 2026 match (Source: Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

Conmebol president Alejandro Dominguez announced the record prize during the group-stage draw on March 19, 2026, also confirming higher payments for the runner-up and teams that win matches in the group stage.

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The increase is particularly significant considering that Lanus collected $6.5 million after defeating Atletico Mineiro in the 2025 final.

For the 2026 edition, the champion’s reward rises to $10 million, while the runner-up will earn $2.5 million, up from $2 million the previous year. This represents an additional $500,000 for the finalist that finishes second.

Conmebol also increased the sporting merit bonus for group-stage victories from $115,000 in 2025 to $125,000 in 2026, a $10,000 improvement per win. This means clubs can earn more money throughout the competition.

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According to Conmebol’s financial report, the 2026 Sudamericana distributes $84.675 million, compared to $80.132 million in 2025. That is an increase of approximately $4.543 million, or 5.7%, across the tournament.

How is the 2026 Conmebol Sudamericana prize money distributed?

Conmebol distributes $84.675 million among the 56 clubs participating in the 2026 Sudamericana, with payments determined by the stage reached, match results and final position.

The champion receives $10 million, while clubs also collect fixed payments for participating in the different rounds and additional bonuses for group-stage victories. The prize money is divided as follows:

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Tournament stage Prize money First phase – Home team $225,000 First phase – Away team $250,000 Group stage $300,000 Group-stage victory bonus $125,000 Round of 16 playoffs $500,000 Round of 16 $600,000 Quarterfinals $700,000 Semifinals $800,000 Runner-up $2.5 million Champion $10 million

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