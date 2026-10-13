Boca Juniors vs Vasco da Gama: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a Copa Sudamericana game on October 13, 2026

Boca Juniors host Vasco da Gama at La Bombonera in the first leg of the 2026 Copa Sudamericana semifinals. With a place in the continental final at stake, find out how to watch the showdown live in the USA, including TV channels, streaming options and kickoff time.

FMatch Summary Match Boca Juniors vs Vasco da Gama Tournament Copa Sudamericana Date Tuesday, October 13, 2026 Time 8:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM PT TV Channels beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español Live Stream Fubo, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

How to watch Boca Juniors vs Vasco da Gama in the USA

In the United States, the match can be watched on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español, offering English- and Spanish-language coverage.

Fans can also stream the game through Fubo and beIN SPORTS CONNECT, depending on their subscription and channel package.

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Can I watch Boca Juniors vs Vasco da Gama for free?

Fans in the United States may be able to watch Boca Juniors vs Vasco da Gama without paying upfront through Fubo‘s five-day free trial.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Boca Juniors and Vasco da Gama meet at La Bombonera on Tuesday, October 13, for the first leg of the 2026 Copa Sudamericana semifinals. The winner of the two-legged tie will earn a place in the continental final, scheduled for November 21 at the Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Melendez in Barranquilla, Colombia. Boca have home-field advantage in the opening match and will aim to build an advantage before the return leg in Brazil a week later.

Leonel Flores, Lautaro Di Lollo, Milton Delgado, Leandro Lozano and Williams Alarcon of Boca Juniors (Source: Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

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Boca enter the matchup on a 17-game unbeaten run across competitions, according to reports ahead of the semifinal. The Argentine side drew 2-2 with Instituto in their most recent domestic match, but their run of results has given them confidence ahead of a major continental test.

They have also historically performed well in CONMEBOL semifinal ties against Brazilian opponents, advancing to the final in seven of their previous nine such matchups, according to the Argentine Football Association.

However, they will be without Leandro Paredes, their captain and a key figure in midfield. He suffered a muscle injury against Instituto and is expected to miss both legs of the semifinal. His absence leaves coach Rodolfo Arruabarrena with decisions to make in the middle of the pitch, with Santiago Ascacibar, Milton Delgado and other midfield options expected to take on greater responsibility.

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Vasco da Gama arrive in Buenos Aires after a 0-0 draw against Remo in the Brazilian league, a match in which they rested some players with the semifinal in mind. Coach Pedro Emanuel will look to balance defensive organization with the attacking threat of players such as Andres Gomez and David. They advanced through several challenging rounds to reach the last four and will aim to secure a result that keeps the tie open ahead of the return leg.

Boca Juniors vs Vasco da Gama: Predicted Lineups

Boca Juniors (4-2-3-1): Alvaro Montero; Leandro Lozano, Lautaro Di Lollo, Facundo Herrera, Lautaro Blanco; Santiago Ascacibar, Milton Delgado; Leonel Flores, Carlos Palacios, Sebastian Villa; Miguel Merentiel.

Vasco da Gama (4-2-3-1): Leo Jardim; Paulo Henrique, Alan Saldivia, Robert Renan, Cuiabano; Thiago Mendes, Santiago Sosa; Carlos Gomez, Alan Lescano, Nuno Moreira; David.

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What time is the Boca Juniors vs Vasco da Gama match?

Boca Juniors vs Vasco da Gama kicks off on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, at 8:30 PM ET at La Bombonera in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The match is the first leg of the 2026 Copa Sudamericana semifinals.