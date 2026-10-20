Vasco da Gama vs Boca Juniors: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a Copa Sudamericana game on October 20, 2026

Vasco da Gama host Boca Juniors at the Maracana in the second leg of the 2026 Copa Sudamericana semifinals, with a place in the final at stake. Find out how to watch live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Vasco da Gama vs Boca Juniors Tournament Copa Sudamericana Date Tuesday, October 20, 2026 Time 8:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM PT TV Channels beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español Live Stream Fubo, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

How to watch Vasco da Gama vs Boca Juniors in the USA

In the United States, the match is listed for coverage on beIN SPORTS USA and beIN SPORTS en Español, with television and streaming access available through providers carrying those channels.

Fans can also watch online through Fubo or beIN SPORTS CONNECT, depending on their subscription and the package available in their area.

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Can I watch Vasco da Gama vs Boca Juniors for free?

Fans in the United States can watch Vasco da Gama vs Boca Juniors for free through Fubo’s five-day free trial, provided they are eligible for the promotion. The match is available on beIN SPORTS, which is included in eligible Fubo plans.

Match Preview: What’s at Stake?

Vasco da Gama and Boca Juniors meet at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro for the decisive second leg of the 2026 Copa Sudamericana semifinals. Vasco hold a 1-0 aggregate advantage after winning the first leg at La Bombonera on October 13, when Adson scored the only goal of the game. The Brazilian side also had to withstand pressure after being reduced to 10 men in the second half.

Leonel Flores of Boca Juniors is challenged by Cuiabano of Vasco da Gama (Source: Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

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The stakes are significant for both clubs. Vasco are one match away from reaching the Copa Sudamericana final, while Boca must overturn the deficit to keep their continental title hopes alive. The winner of the tie will advance to the final on November 21 in Barranquilla, Colombia, where Atletico Mineiro or Montevideo City Torque await.

Vasco‘s home advantage comes with an important detail: the second leg is scheduled for the Maracana rather than their usual home ground, Sao Januario, which does not meet CONMEBOL’s minimum stadium-capacity requirements for the match. The venue was the subject of a legal dispute involving the stadium’s operators, but Brazil’s Superior Court of Justice rejected an attempt to block the game at the Maracana.

What time is the Vasco da Gama vs Boca Juniors match?

Vasco da Gama vs Boca Juniors kicks off on Tuesday, October 20, at 8:30 PM ET in the United States. The second leg of the Copa Sudamericana semifinals is scheduled for 9:30 PM local time in Rio de Janeiro.

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