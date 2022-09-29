Though there's still a long way to go before the 2026 FIFA World Cup, a report mentioning the AT&T Stadium as the venue for the final recently came to surface. Here's what the Dallas Cowboys had to say about it.

Qatar 2022 is not even here yet but people have already started to talk about the 2026 FIFA World Cup. However, we cannot blame them. Recently, a report mentioning Dallas as the location for the grand final made big headlines.

Besides, the soccer community has many other reasons to be excited about this edition. For the first time, FIFA's flagship tournament will expand to 48 teams, with three host countries organizing the event - also something new.

The United States, Mexico, and Canada will jointly host the highly anticipated competition, with all 16 venues already confirmed. One of the biggest questions, however, remains where the final will be played. The AT&T Stadium has recently been suggested as favorite, but those rumors were later downplayed.

AT&T Stadium president not so sure Dallas will host 2026 World Cup Final

“Don’t know and don’t think they will announce for a while. Several areas in the mix,” Cowboys chief operating officer and president of AT&T Stadium Stephen Jones told Mike Leslie of WFAA.

The same outlet approached Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, who also said that no final decision has been made by FIFA yet and that an announcement is not expected at least until next year, with Qatar 2022 in the rearview. However, he did say the city is prepared for it.

“We are proud to have been named a World Cup host city, and we strongly believe Dallas is an ideal location for the World Cup final in 2026 and the International Broadcast Center," Johnson said. "The Dallas region — the fourth-largest and fastest-growing in the United States — has the central location, economy, infrastructure, culture, and amenities necessary to support this major global event.”

It's still too soon to tell where the 2026 World Cup Final will be held. The governing body has 16 options, but some of them are obviously ahead of the rest. New York, Los Angeles, Mexico City, and Dallas seem to be the leading candidates - but it will probably take some time before we know the final decision.