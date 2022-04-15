Erik ten Hag, who will take over as Manchester United's manager ahead of the following campaign, has reportedly granted his 'OK' for the club to unload star player Cristiano Ronaldo the next summer. Here, check out his four probable future destinations.

Cristiano Ronaldo might be sold by new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag this summer, according to a report. It has been claimed that the Ajax manager has accepted in principle to take over at United after the season, and with a busy summer ahead, preparations for the transfer market have already begun.

It is one of the most pressing issues that have to be addressed and according to the English newspaper Daily Star, the new manager has given his approval to the sale of the 37-year-old. The expected Red Devils manager has reportedly said that he does not feel that the Portuguese attacker will fit in with his long-term intentions for the club.

Ronaldo returned to Manchester United from Juventus last summer in a transfer of about €15 million, signing a contract that would expire in June 2023. However, only a year after his comeback at Old Trafford, the star veteran will most likely have to look for a new environment.

4 clubs where Ronaldo could move next

There was a big hype over the Portuguese's return to the Old Trafford. As a matter of fact, he has not had a disappointing individual campaign, netting 18 times in 33 appearances. However, the team has not progressed, and as things stand, it looks unlikely that they will qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

If Ralf Ragnnick's side doesn't secure a Champions League spot ahead of the next season, then it will be even easier for the six-time Ballon d'Or winner to quit Manchester where he currently earns €580,000 a week. United will bring in at least one striker this summer if Edison Cavani is to leave, while Cristiano, according to British outlet The Express, could end up at one of the following clubs.

Paris Saint-Germain

Ronaldo might join Lionel Messiat Paris Saint Germain as a substitute for France's Kylian Mbappe, according to a growing number of rumored possibilities. Paris are very certain to lose star striker Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid this summer. This means that the search for a successor has already begun, and Ronaldo's name has been mentioned by the Spanish newspaper, El Nacional.

Having both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi at their disposal may be PSG's greatest casting coup. It will be a sensation in the athletic world since the two all-time greats have never previously shared a changing room.

Sporting Lisbon

Because of a request from the superstar's mother, the Portuguese hasn't ruled out the possibility of his returning to Sporting Lisbon before the end of his professional career. "If Ronaldo returned to Sporting, he would be here for me," Dolores said on the ADN de Leao program in September 2021. "His favorite team is Sporting Lisbon. I have already told him, 'Son, before I die, I want to see you return to Sporting'. "Let’s see…," he reportedly replied.

Real Madrid

Real Madrid could be considering bringing Cristiano Ronaldo back from Manchester United, where there is some doubt about his future there. El Nacional, a Catalan tabloid, claimed in January that the forward had authorized his agent Jorge Mendes to begin talks with the Whites' president Florentino Perez regarding a possible return to the club.

Inter Miami

Gonzalo Higuain and Blaise Matuidi were both signed by the MLS side during their first season. With the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly on their wish list, Inter Miami want to add some huge stars to their roster in order to boost their standing in the league.

"When we announced Miami, there was always going to talk about what players we were going to bring in, whether it was Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar. There was always going to be those discussions. I actually don't think it's a tough one for players to decide, to be honest, because it's a great place", Beckham told ESPN in March 2021.