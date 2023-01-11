In the round of 16 of the 2022-2023 Coppa Italia there will be one more game with disparity regarding the division of the teams. This is what’s going to happen with AS Roma vs Genoa at Stadio Olimpico. Read along to find out how to watch this clash on TV or live stream free in your country.
Roma have entered a streak where they have been losing points for their inability to get wins. In fact, they only had one victory in their last four Serie A games albeit they were undefeated in all of them. Although the Giallorossi get to this one after a remarkable comeback against Milan a couple of days ago. They were 2-0 down in the scoreboard on the road, but they were able to tie things up in the aggregate.
Genoa are going through a very good run in the Serie B. They had a tough situation with five games without winning, although they left that behind. Their current performances include three victories joined by a tie in the last four matchdays. Those results put them right into contention for a promotion spot given they are in the third place.
AS Roma vs Genoa: Kick-Off Time
AS Roma will take on Genoa at Stadio Olimpico in the round of 16 of the 2022-2023 Coppa Italia this Thursday, January 12.
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (January 13)
Bangladesh: 02:00 AM (January 13)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Cameroon: 9:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Costa Rica: 2:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Ecuador: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM (January 13)
Indonesia: 04:00 AM (January 13)
Iran: 11:30 PM
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 11:00 PM
Italy: 10:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Japan: 5:00 AM (January 13)
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (January 13)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 9:00 AM (January 13)
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Qatar: 11:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Senegal: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (January 13)
South Africa: 10:00 PM
South Korea: 5:00 AM (January 13)
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
Tanzania: 11:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM
Tunisia: 9:00 PM
Uganda: 11:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
AS Roma vs Genoa: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Brazil: ESPN4, Star+, NOW NET e Claro
Cameroon: StarTimes App
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Costa Rica: Star+, ESPN Norte
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Ecuador: Star+
Egypt: STARZPLAY
Germany: DAZN1, DAZN
Ghana: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Premium
Indonesia: TVRI, Vidio
Iran: STARZPLAY
Ireland: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1
Israel: Sport 4
Italy: Mediaset Infinity, Canale 5
Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Japan: DAZN
Kenya: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Premium
Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport Voetbal, Ziggo Sport 14
Nigeria: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Premium
Norway: VG+
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 4
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1
Qatar: STARZPLAY
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P
South Africa: Startimes Sports Premium, StarTimes App
Spain: DAZN 3, DAZN
Sweden: Sport Bladet Play
Switzerland: TRT Spor
Tanzania: Startimes Sports Premium, StarTimes App
Trinidad and Tobago: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Tunisia: STARZPLAY
Uganda: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Premium
UAE: Abu Dhabi Sports 1, STARZPLAY
UK: Viaplay UK, Viaplay Sports 2
United States: Paramount+