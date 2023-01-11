AS Roma will host Genoa at Stadio Olimpico in the round of 16 of the 2022-2023 Coppa Italia. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream free in your country.

In the round of 16 of the 2022-2023 Coppa Italia there will be one more game with disparity regarding the division of the teams. This is what’s going to happen with AS Roma vs Genoa at Stadio Olimpico. Read along to find out how to watch this clash on TV or live stream free in your country.

Roma have entered a streak where they have been losing points for their inability to get wins. In fact, they only had one victory in their last four Serie A games albeit they were undefeated in all of them. Although the Giallorossi get to this one after a remarkable comeback against Milan a couple of days ago. They were 2-0 down in the scoreboard on the road, but they were able to tie things up in the aggregate.

Genoa are going through a very good run in the Serie B. They had a tough situation with five games without winning, although they left that behind. Their current performances include three victories joined by a tie in the last four matchdays. Those results put them right into contention for a promotion spot given they are in the third place.

AS Roma vs Genoa: Kick-Off Time

AS Roma will take on Genoa at Stadio Olimpico in the round of 16 of the 2022-2023 Coppa Italia this Thursday, January 12.

AS Roma vs Genoa: TV Channel and Live Streaming

