Last week, Spanish media stated that Tunisian actress Hiba Abouk had demanded half of Achraf Hakimi's fortune and property after their divorce, but has since learned that he owns nothing. Now the player's mother has finally spoken out about the supposed inheritance her son left her.

The divorce between the Paris Saint-Germain defender and Morocco 2022 World Cup star, Achraf Hakimi and Tunisian actress Hiba Abouk is now in progress. Online rumors, however, are spreading like wildfire, claiming that he transferred his wealth to his mother years ago to protect it from being divided in the event of a divorce.

This past weekend, the internet went into an uproar when the player's former spouse found out that she would not be entitled to half of his assets since they are in his mother's name after the couple divorced. Various sources have claimed that Hakimi gives his mother 80% of his income.

The majority of his income is in his mother's name, therefore he can only afford to spend around 20% of his take-home pay on himself. The actress, meanwhile, is reportedly asking for 50% of the PSG star's earnings, which amounts to 20%, as part of the divorce settlement.

What does Achraf Hakimi's mother think about reported fortune in her name?

Hakimi's mother, Saida Mouh, finally spoke out on the matter on Wednesday, despite the fact that people all over the world have been divided over the situation. According to her own admission, the mother of the 24-year-old player did not know that her son had designated her as the only beneficiary of his estate.

But Saida has fully vindicated Hakimi's action and taken a swipe at the actress, telling Morocco World News: “If he has taken any action to protect himself, I’m unaware of it. What’s the problem if the news is true? If my son does not do this, he will not be able to get rid of that woman [Hiba Abouk].”

As for the claims that she solely cares about the player's money, Abouk has fired back. "The really important thing", she said on an Instagram story beside a picture of the pair's two children. This has been seen by many as a clear response to the criticism she has received since it became public knowledge that she was divorcing.