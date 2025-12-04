The Detroit Lions are in trouble after losing three of their last five games. With a 7-5 record, Dan Campbell’s team has fallen behind in the NFC North and is currently out of the playoff picture as the 8th seed.

The division title still can’t be ruled out, as the Lions are only two games behind the Bears and will face them in Week 18. In addition, Chicago and Green Bay will play each other twice, so anything is possible in the standings.

However, any scenario would be useless if the Lions don’t beat the Dallas Cowboys at home. A loss could leave them very close to elimination, depending on other results and teams.

What happens if Lions lose today vs Cowboys?

If the Lions lose to the Cowboys, they would fall to a 7-6 record and drop to the 9th seed in the NFC, as Dallas would surpass them with a 7-5-1 record. In addition, they would be three games behind the Bears in the race for the NFC North lead.

That would mean that, to keep their playoff hopes alive, the Lions would need the Packers and 49ers to lose at least three games, and they would have to win all four of their remaining matchups: Rams, Steelers, Vikings, and Bears.

At the moment, in the wild card race, the Seahawks hold the No. 5 seed with a 9-3 record, the Packers are the 6th seed at 8-3-1, and the San Francisco 49ers would have the final spot with an 8-4 record.