Dak Prescott fires a bold warning at the Lions just hours before the Cowboys’ TNF showdown in Detroit

Dak Prescott is typically crystal clear before and during prime-time games, and this time he sent a message to the Detroit Lions to beware of what he plans to do with his arm. He is aiming for big yardage, just as he did the last time the Dallas Cowboys played in Detroit.

It was Jane Slater on X who reported Prescott’s “warning” to the Lions: “Just asked Dak Prescott what he remembers from the last one here ‘that we lit them up. Lot of passing yards. About to do it again,’ I asked can I quote you on that ‘sure’ with a confident smile.”

The quarterback is referencing a game from November 17, 2019. That was the last time before the TNF game on December 4, 2025, that he and the Cowboys had played in Detroit. In that matchup, Prescott threw for a total of 444 passing yards with three touchdowns, leading the team to a 35-27 victory.

Will the Lions defense be able to stop Dak Prescott?

Currently, the Lions defense is allowing an average of 22.8 points per game, ranking them 15th out of 32 in the league. So far, they have conceded a total of 2,550 passing yards through 13 weeks, and in their last home game, they allowed 233 yards in a loss to the Packers.

Prescott is currently enjoying a three-game winning streak with the Cowboys that began right after their bye week. One of those three wins was a road victory against the Raiders, and in the other two games, he threw for over 300+ yards.

However, despite having dropped a couple of games at home this 2025 season, the Lions have a strong 7-5-0 home record to protect. They will be determined not to let a 6-5-1 team come in and ruin their moment, especially since they are so close to securing a playoff berth.

