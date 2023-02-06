Al Ahly take on Real Madrid at Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah in Rabat for the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup Semi-finals. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Al Ahly vs Real Madrid: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup Semi-finals

Al Ahly and Real Madrid meet in the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup Semi-finals. This game will take place at Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah in Rabat. The Spanish team is one of the big favorites to win the title. Here is all the detailed information about this Club World Cup game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

Al Ahly had to play during the first round against Auckland City and they won that game 3-0, the second win for them was in the second round against Seattle Sounders FC 1-0.

Real Madrid receive a direct bye to the semi-finals as they won the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League. It is not the first time that Real Madrid has played in the Club World Cup, they have 4 titles and the last time they won one was in 2018.

Al Ahly vs Real Madrid: Date

Al Ahly and Real Madrid play for the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup Semi-finals on Wednesday, February 8 at Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah in Rabat. The Egyptian team have two consecutive victories in the tournament, but the Spanish’s side goal machinery is ruthless.

Al Ahly vs Real Madrid: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Al Ahly vs Real Madrid at the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup Semi-finals

This game for the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup Semi-finals, Al Ahly and Real Madrid at the Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah in Rabat on Wednesday, February 8, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are Fox Sports 2, FOX Deportes, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App.