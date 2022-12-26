The 36-year-old defender did not have kind words to say about Emiliano Martinez and his Argentine national team teammates were not having it.

They are truly the Scaloneta, Lionel Scaloni’s troops are a united bunch and when you go after one, you go after all. It was the foundation Lionel Scaloni built upon to take Argentina to a 36-game undefeated run, winners of the Copa America, and eventually winners of the FIFA World Cup.

Still every squad has their player that stands out and Aston Villa netminder Emiliano ‘El Dibu’ Martinez is that player with his showboating and trash talking in goal. That showboating has gotten a lot of former French national teamers upset the latest being former AC Milan defender Adil Rami.

Adil Rami stated that that Martinez was “the worst s$*& in world soccer” on an Instagram post, said post reached the Argentine national team and many of Martinez’s teammates came back hard on Adil Rami.

Argentine national team players defend Emiliano Martinez

Ángel Di Maria, Leandro Paredes and Germán Pezzella responded to Rami, with Paredes stating, “Come on Rami, without crying”. Di Maria wrote “El Dibu is the best goalkeeper in the world go cry somewhere else” and Pezzella stated, “jaja go over there Rami”, in the spirit of Lionel Messi’s post-match comments against the Netherlands.

To say that fans in France have not been upset with their World Cup defeat is an understatement, a website has a petition with over 250,000 signatures to replay the match due to referee mistakes. Other French players have come out calling out Dibu Martinez’s antics.

