Even after winning the 2022 World Cup, Lionel Messi and Argentina are still celebrating. By mimicking Emiliano Martinez's embarrassing move and teasing the France national team, the Albiceleste players are sure to stir up controversy once again.

After being proclaimed world champions, Argentina finally got back to playing again. The South American nation's celebrations of their World Cup victory in Qatar are still going strong three months later.

There has been a lot of preparation for what is effectively a prolonged trophy parade since the chaotic events in Buenos Aires in the days after the World Cup. In a friendly match, Lionel Messi and Thiago Almada scored for Lionel Scaloni's team, which ultimately resulted in a 2-0 victory against Panama.

Outside Buenos Aires and within the Stadium Monumental, there was a carnival atmosphere as eighty thousand people cheered on their world champions. When fireworks exploded in the backdrop, the celebration began as the players came to the field with their loved ones to give the World Cup trophy to the spectators.

Watch: What kind of antics did Argentina players do after the Panama game?

During Argentina's dramatic penalty shootout victory against France four months ago, the squad was criticized for going too far in their celebrations. Messi's club colleague Kylian Mbappe was the target of many harsh comments.

And the PSG superstar and recently anointed France captain is sure to have disapproved of the shenanigans that ensued after Thursday's match. Before starting to celebrate with their heroes on the field, Argentine supporters staged a faux 'minute of silence' for France, mimicking a slogan begun by Emiliano Martinez in the locker room after last year's World Cup Final.

Several people, including fans, analysts, and even Martinez's own manager Unai Emery, were also offended by another vulgar gesture the goalkeeper made with his trophy after the game against France. While it didn't go down very well, the Aston Villa goalie has done it again.

This time he was accompanied by some of his teammates, backup goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli, as well as forwards Guido Rodriguez, Marcos Acuna, and German Pezzella. Le Albiceleste celebrated their triumphant return to their homeland with exciting replicas of the World Cup trophy.