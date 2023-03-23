Qatar 2022 meant the third FIFA World Cup title for Argentina. During the team's celebrations at the Estadio Monumental, Lionel Messi told the fans to enjoy being the champions as long as they can.

Lionel Messi was Argentina's main star during Qatar 2022. He was able to lead his team to win the FIFA World Cup, but the forward knows how hard it was to get this trophy and has told the fans to enjoy being champions as long as they can.

Argentina returned home to play their first match after winning their third FIFA World Cup title at Qatar 2022. They defeated Panama with a 2-0 score thanks to Thiago Almada's and Lionel Messi's goals.

After the game, the Argentinian squad stayed at the stadium to celebrate their title with their people. Lionel Messi took the microphone and gave a speech to all the fans, who were thrilled about hearing their captain's words.

Lionel Messi to Argentina fans: 'Enjoy this World Cup as long as it lasts'

River Plate's home received more than 80,000 fans for Argentina's first game after winning the FIFA World Cup in Qatar 2022. It was a sold-out match as everybody was looking forward to see the champions against Panama.

After winning 2-0 in the friendly game, the Argentinian squad stayed to celebrate with the fans. Lionel Messi, the team's captain, gave a speech in which he was thankful for their support during the entire process.

"We don't know when we'll be able to do this again, so enjoy it," Messi said to all the fans at Estadio Monumental. "I hope it doesn't take as much this last time, but it is very difficult to win a World Cup, so enjoy this third star for as long as we can."

During his speech, Messi also remembered his former teammates who also tried to win the World Cup. "I want to remember all my former teammates. We tried our best to get this title. We were really close, but unfortunately we couldn't get it. They deserve all our respect," the forward added.