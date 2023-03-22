The celebrations of the Qatar 2022 World Cup win will continue for Argentina against Panama. This international friendly game will take place at Estadio Monumental. Read along to find out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Argentina were able to finally get their first World Cup title since 1986 last year. Their unforgettable run in Qatar didn’t start well because they lost unexpectedly vs Saudi Arabia, but they were able to come back from it in a perfect way.
Their unquestioned leader was Lionel Messi with a set of performances that will remain in the history of the sport. The captain was a key piece in the journey that ended in a penalty shootout against Kylian Mbappe-led France. Now they will continue showing off the trophy with the fans in a friendly setting.
Argentina vs Panama: Kick-Off Time
Argentina will clash with Panama at Estadio Monumental in an international friendly game this Thursday, March 23.
Argentina: 9:00 PM
Canada: 8:00 PM (ET)
Germany: 1:00 AM (March 24)
Ireland: 00:00 AM (March 24)
Israel: 2:00 AM (March 24)
Mexico: 6:00 PM
Panama: 7:00 PM
Portugal: 00:00 AM (March 24)
Switzerland: 1:00 AM (March 24)
UK: 00:00 AM (March 24)
United States: 8:00 PM (ET)
Argentina vs Panama: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Televisión Pública, DIRECTV Sports App, TyC Sports Argentina, TyC Sports Play
Canada: Fanatiz
Germany: Sport1 Extra, DAZN, sportdigital
Ireland: BT Sport App, BT Sport 2, BTSport.com
Israel: 5Sport
Mexico: Claro Sports
Panama: TVMax
Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen
Switzerland: sportdigital, DAZN, Sport1 Extra
UK: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 2
United States: Fanatiz