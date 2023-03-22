Argentina will receive Panama at Estadio Monumental in an international friendly game to celebrate their World Cup title in Qatar. Find out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

The celebrations of the Qatar 2022 World Cup win will continue for Argentina against Panama. This international friendly game will take place at Estadio Monumental. Read along to find out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Argentina were able to finally get their first World Cup title since 1986 last year. Their unforgettable run in Qatar didn’t start well because they lost unexpectedly vs Saudi Arabia, but they were able to come back from it in a perfect way.

Their unquestioned leader was Lionel Messi with a set of performances that will remain in the history of the sport. The captain was a key piece in the journey that ended in a penalty shootout against Kylian Mbappe-led France. Now they will continue showing off the trophy with the fans in a friendly setting.

Argentina vs Panama: Kick-Off Time

Argentina will clash with Panama at Estadio Monumental in an international friendly game this Thursday, March 23.

Argentina: 9:00 PM

Canada: 8:00 PM (ET)

Germany: 1:00 AM (March 24)

Ireland: 00:00 AM (March 24)

Israel: 2:00 AM (March 24)

Mexico: 6:00 PM

Panama: 7:00 PM

Portugal: 00:00 AM (March 24)

Switzerland: 1:00 AM (March 24)

UK: 00:00 AM (March 24)

United States: 8:00 PM (ET)

Argentina vs Panama: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Televisión Pública, DIRECTV Sports App, TyC Sports Argentina, TyC Sports Play

Canada: Fanatiz

Germany: Sport1 Extra, DAZN, sportdigital

Ireland: BT Sport App, BT Sport 2, BTSport.com

Israel: 5Sport

Mexico: Claro Sports

Panama: TVMax

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

Switzerland: sportdigital, DAZN, Sport1 Extra

UK: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 2

United States: Fanatiz