On Saturday, Arsenal recorded a massive 1-0 victory away at Leicester to guarantee they would maintain their league-leading position. However, what puzzled many observers was the fact that Oleksandr Zinchenko, who joined the team in June from Manchester City, served as captain.

But, the Emirates outfit eased the pain by scoring early in the second half thanks to a goal from Gabriel Martinelli, as his side went on to win consecutive games for the first time in more than a month. What is intriguing is that Oleksandr Zinchenko, who switched Man City for Arsenal last summer, wore the captain's armband for the whole encounter in the King Power Stadium away game.

Why did Oleksandr Zinchenko captain Arsenal against Leicester?

Before the game, Arsenal announced that Oleksandr Zinchenko will be the club's captain instead of Martin Odegaard at the King Power Stadium. "Alex Zinchenko is our captain today, as a mark of respect and love on the first anniversary of the conflict in Ukraine", the statement read.

The 26-year-old left-back has been a prominent critic of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which was commemorated on Saturday. His current side had chosen to honor their summer arrival and the hardship of his native country as a show of unity.

In the aftermath of the triumph, Spanish boss Mikel Arteta provided an explanation for the decision: "We wanted to win for him, for his family and loved ones and all the people in Ukraine who have inspired the world with this fighting spirit they have shown for over a year now."