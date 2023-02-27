Raheem Sterling is on the radar of another major Premier League side as Chelsea begin to look towards 2023-24.

Raheem Sterling could be one of many to leave in Chelsea summer housecleaning

Chelsea have hit a brick wall, their season is a total, utter, flaming disaster. Graham Potter is hanging by a thread and a team that boasts Raheem Sterling, Thiago Silva, Enzo Fernández, N'Golo Kanté, João Félix, Christian Pulisic, and Mason Mount are 10th in the league and below .500.

Add to that, Chelsea has spent well over $400 million in incoming transfers alone, some outgoing transfers will be needed since the squad and club cannot sustain itself by continuing to add national team players to play reduced roles.

According to 90min, sources have confirmed to them that Arsenal is looking at signing Raheem Sterling, while Chelsea may not plan on selling the England international, current situation and future situation at the club could make the club and player think twice.

Raheem Sterling on Arsenal’s radar

Raheem Sterling has had a poor season by his standards since joining Chelsea, reduced to only 6 goals in 24 games across all competitions. It’s very hard to pinpoint everything on the World Cup star, but Chelsea has been a major disaster this season.

With rumors of a fire sale in the summer where Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount’s names have come up as possible players to be offloaded, the news of Arsenal’s interest raises eyebrows.

According to 90min sources, The Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is a big fan of Raheem Sterling and he could be a major factor in the coach’s plans as Arsenal will surely be in the Champions League next season. Sterling’s contract at Chelsea runs until June of 2027 and could command a transfer fee well over $200 million.