Athletic Club will play against Chivas in what will be an international friendly game. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Athletic Club vs Chivas: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online this 2022 International Friendly in your country

Athletic Club and Chivas will play against each other in what will be a warm-up friendly between clubs at the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao, Spain. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

With the end of the World Cup getting closer, the resumption of the main European leagues is also approaching, which were interrupted in the middle of the season in full competition. That is why the teams want to return little by little to having playing minutes, in order to be prepared for the restart of the competition.

Chivas Guadalajara will seek in a new season of the Liga MX to improve what was done in the previous tournament, which was truly very poor: they finished 9th and lost to Puebla in the Requalification. Athletic Club are 5th in La Liga, with the same points as Atletico Madrid, but worse goal difference. Without a doubt they will seek to surpass him to fight for a place in the Champions League.

Athletic Club vs Chivas: Kick-Off Time

Athletic Club will face Chivas a warm-up friendly this Sunday, December 11 at the at the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao, Spain.

Costa Rica: 12 PM

Mexico: 12 PM

Spain: 7 PM

USA: 1 PM (ET)

Athletic Club vs Chivas: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Costa Rica: TUDN

Mexico: TUDN Live , Chivas TV , VIX+ , TUDN

Spain: BTS 2

USA: FuboTV (free trial), TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA.

