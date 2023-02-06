Atlas will receive Monterrey in what will be the Matchday 6 of the Liga MX Torneo Clausura 2023. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States.

Atlas and Monterrey will face each other for the Matchday 6 of the 2023 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial).

Monterrey are, together with Pachuca, one of the leaders of this 2023 Torneo Clausura. Both teams won 4 of the 5 games and lost 1, with which they have 12 points, although the "Tuzos" have a better goal difference and that is why they are at the top of the standings, however the Rayados will seek to be the only ones there.

To do this, they must beat Atlas, who are having a better performance compared to how poor their participation in the 2022 Torneo Apertura was. They have 7 points and that places them in 9th position. A victory would allow them to get closer to the qualification positions to the quarterfinals and of course, the "Rojinegros" will go for it.

Atlas vs Monterrey: Date

The game for the Matchday 6 of the Liga MX Clausura 2023 between Atlas and Monterrey will be played at the Estadio Jalisco this Thursday, February 9 at 10:05 PM (ET).

Atlas vs Monterrey: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Atlas vs Monterrey

This Matchday 6 game of the Liga MX Clausura 2023 between Atlas and Monterrey will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: VIX+.

