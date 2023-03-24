Australia will receive Ecuador in a 2023 international friendly game. The match will take place at CommBank Stadium, Sidney, Australia. Check out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Australia vs Ecuador: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online this 2023 friendly game in your country

This week works as an opportunity for national teams to get back together. In this case, Australia will clash with Ecuador in an international friendly game at CommBank Stadium, in Sidney. Know more about how to watch the match on TV or live stream in your country.

Australia are definitely on the rise following a great World Cup run in Qatar. They had a tough group with France, Denmark, and Tunisia, but they were able to get through in the second place. The elimination in the round of 16 was against the eventual champions Argentina, so the Australians appear as a promising squad.

Ecuador will be starting a new era after the exit of head coach Gustavo Alfaro. They were impressive in the qualifiers, although they couldn’t repeat it in the World Cup. The challenge for them is to stay as competitive as they have been lately.

Australia vs Ecuador: Kick-Off Time

Australia will battle with Ecuador at CommBank Stadium in an international friendly game this Friday, March 24.

Argentina: 6:00 AM

Australia: 8:00 PM

Brazil: 6:00 AM

Ecuador: 4:00 AM

Jamaica: 4:00 AM

Mexico: 3:00 AM

United States: 5:00 AM (ET)

Australia vs Ecuador: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Paramount+, 10 Play, 10

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, ESPN4, Star+

Ecuador: Star+, Canal del Futbol

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico

United States: ESPN+