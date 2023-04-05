A lot was made from a report that the young Mexican international was not adapting to Barcelona, now Xavi has come out and cleared the situation up.

Former LA Galaxy star Julián Araújo moved to FC Barcelona in a dream transfer for the Mexican international. Once he got to the Spanish giants due to registration issues the 21-year-old can only train with Barcelona B as he adapts to his new surroundings.

Then last week a damning report came out that the Mexican defender was having issues adapting to the Barcelona philosophy and had issues with his tactical awareness.

Now in a press conference Barcelona boss Xavi has come out and poured cold water on those reports, praising the Mexican star, and having him in his plans for next season.

Xavi on Julián Araújo

Xavi stated, “Julián Araújo is adapting very well. From next year, he can help us out a lot. I’m sure he’s going to be a good option for us… He is strong, powerful, positive, and has a very good shot from distance.”

The rise of Julián Araújo came in Major League Soccer from 2019-2022 the young star played in over 100 games for the ailing L.A. squad and after playing most of his youth career with the USMNT, Julián Araújo eventually decided to join El Tri and has been capped 5 times since making his one-time switch.