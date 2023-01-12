Bayern and Salzburg will clash off on Friday at the Allianz Arena for a 2023 Club Friendly. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Bayern will welcome Salzburg at the Allianz Arena in Munchen in a 2023 Club Friendly on Friday, January 13, 2023. Here you will find when and how to watch this mid-season friendly exhibition soccer match or live stream free in the US.

This will be their fifth overall meeting. German reigning champions Bayern Munich have emerged victorious on three occasions so far. Meanwhile, RB Salzburg of Austria have not won to this day, with the remaining match finished in a draw.

Their last duel took place on March 8, 2022, and it ended in a 7-1 win for the German giants in the 2021/2022 UEFA Champions League Last 16. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in a 2022-23 mid-season friendly match.

Bayern vs Salzburg: Kick-off Time

Austria: 6:00 PM

Denmark: 6:00 PM

Finland: 7:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Israel: 7:00 PM

Norway: 6:00 PM

Slovenia: 6:00 PM

Sweden: 6:00 PM

Bayern vs Salzburg: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Austria: Servus TV, servustv.com

Denmark: SportExpressen Play

Finland: SportExpressen Play

Germany: Servus TV

International: Bayern.tv

Israel: Sport 2

Norway: VG+

Slovenia: ŠTV 1

Sweden: SportExpressen Play