Borussia Dortmund vs Sporting CP: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the UEFA Champions League 2021/2022

Borussia Dortmund and Sporting CP meet in the UEFA Champions League 2021/2022. This game will take place at Signal-Iduna-Park in Dortmund on September 28, 2021 at 3:00 PM (ET). The visitors are eager to win their first game of the stage. Here is all the detailed information about this UEFA Champions League game including the date, time, TV Channel and location.

The first group stage win for Borussia Dortmund was against Besiktas 2-1 on the road, the game was dominated by the Germans, but the home team demonstrated effective defensive power at home. Dortmund goals were scored by Bellingham (20th minute) and Haaland (45th + 3’ minute).

Sporting CP lost to Ajax 1-5 at home, that game was a humiliating loss at home especially after a single visitor team player managed to score 4 goals (Haller). The home team could barely score a goal in the 33th minute by Paulinho.

Borussia Dortmund vs Sporting CP: Date

Borussia Dortmund and Sporting CP play for the UEFA Champions League 2021/2022 on Tuesday, September 28 at Signal-Iduna-Park in Dortmund. Another defeat for the Portuguese team could be fatal in the group stage.

Borussia Dortmund vs Sporting CP: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Sporting CP at the UEFA Champions League 2021/2022

This game for the UEFA Champions League 2021/2022, Borussia Dortmund and Sporting CP at the Signal-Iduna-Park in Dortmund on Tuesday, September 28, will be broadcast in the US exclusively by TUDN.com, TUDN App, Paramount+, TUDNxtra