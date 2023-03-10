Bournemouth and Liverpool will clash off on Saturday at Vitality Stadium in the 27th round of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Bournemouth will host Liverpool at Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth on the Matchday 27 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Saturday, March 1, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

[Watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool online free in the US on FuboTV]

This will be their 12th EPL meeting. No surprises here as Liverpool have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning nine games so far; AFC Bournemouth have celebrated a victory once to this day, and the remaining one match has ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on August 27, 2022, and it ended in a trashing 9-0 triumph for the Reds at home. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 9:30 AM

Australia: 12:30 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 6:30 PM

Brazil: 9:30 AM

Canada: 7:30 AM (ET)

Croatia: 1:30 PM

Denmark: 1:30 PM

Egypt: 2:30 PM

France: 1:30 PM

Germany: 1:30 PM

Ghana: 1:30 PM

Greece: 2:30 PM

India: 6:00 PM

Indonesia: 8:30 PM

Ireland: 1:30 PM

Israel: 2:30 PM

Italy: 1:30 PM

Jamaica: 7:30 AM

Kenya: 3:30 PM

Malaysia: 8:30 PM

Mexico: 6:30 AM

Morocco: 1:30 PM

Netherlands: 1:30 PM

New Zealand: 1:30 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 1:30 PM

Norway: 1:30 PM

Philippines: 8:30 PM

Poland: 1:30 PM

Portugal: 12:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 3:30 PM

Serbia: 1:30 PM

Singapore: 8:30 PM

South Africa: 2:30 PM

Spain: 1:30 PM

Sweden: 1:30 PM

Switzerland: 1:30 PM

UAE: 4:30 PM

UK: 12:30 PM

United States: 7:30 AM (ET)

Bournemouth vs Liverpool: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports 3 Asia

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English

France: Canal+ Foot

Germany: Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League, WOW

Ghana SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: JioTV, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports 3 Asia

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, BT Sport App, TalkSport Radio UK

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Malaysia: Astro Supersport, sooka, Astro Go

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Norway: TV3+ Norway, Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League

Poland: Canal+ Sport Online, Canal+ Sport 2 Poland, Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: 222 Hub Premier 2, StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App

Spain: DAZN, DAZN 1, Movistar+

Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport Ultimate, BT Sport 1, BT Sport App, TalkSport Radio UK

United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO, USA Network