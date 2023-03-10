Bournemouth will host Liverpool at Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth on the Matchday 27 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Saturday, March 1, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.
[Watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool online free in the US on FuboTV]
This will be their 12th EPL meeting. No surprises here as Liverpool have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning nine games so far; AFC Bournemouth have celebrated a victory once to this day, and the remaining one match has ended in a draw so far.
Their most recent game was played on August 27, 2022, and it ended in a trashing 9-0 triumph for the Reds at home. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.
Bournemouth vs Liverpool: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 9:30 AM
Australia: 12:30 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 6:30 PM
Brazil: 9:30 AM
Canada: 7:30 AM (ET)
Croatia: 1:30 PM
Denmark: 1:30 PM
Egypt: 2:30 PM
France: 1:30 PM
Germany: 1:30 PM
Ghana: 1:30 PM
Greece: 2:30 PM
India: 6:00 PM
Indonesia: 8:30 PM
Ireland: 1:30 PM
Israel: 2:30 PM
Italy: 1:30 PM
Jamaica: 7:30 AM
Kenya: 3:30 PM
Malaysia: 8:30 PM
Mexico: 6:30 AM
Morocco: 1:30 PM
Netherlands: 1:30 PM
New Zealand: 1:30 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 1:30 PM
Norway: 1:30 PM
Philippines: 8:30 PM
Poland: 1:30 PM
Portugal: 12:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 3:30 PM
Serbia: 1:30 PM
Singapore: 8:30 PM
South Africa: 2:30 PM
Spain: 1:30 PM
Sweden: 1:30 PM
Switzerland: 1:30 PM
UAE: 4:30 PM
UK: 12:30 PM
United States: 7:30 AM (ET)
Bournemouth vs Liverpool: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports 3 Asia
Brazil: Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English
France: Canal+ Foot
Germany: Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League, WOW
Ghana SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: JioTV, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports 3 Asia
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, BT Sport App, TalkSport Radio UK
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italia
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Malaysia: Astro Supersport, sooka, Astro Go
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Norway: TV3+ Norway, Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League
Poland: Canal+ Sport Online, Canal+ Sport 2 Poland, Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: 222 Hub Premier 2, StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App
Spain: DAZN, DAZN 1, Movistar+
Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport Ultimate, BT Sport 1, BT Sport App, TalkSport Radio UK
United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO, USA Network