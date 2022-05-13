Chelsea and Liverpool will meet at Wembley Stadium on Saturday in the 2021-22 FA Cup Final. Check out how to watch the decisive game in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Chelsea vs Liverpool: Preview, predictions, odds and how to watch 2021-22 FA Cup Final in the US

The Wembley Stadium in London will host the FA Cup Final between Chelsea and Liverpool for the 2021-22 season. This Football Association Challenge Cup Final match preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States and Canada can all be found right here on this page. Enjoy it!

This will be the 12th time these two teams have met in the FA Cup. Head-to-head encounters in the FA Cup between these two teams have yielded seven victories for Chelsea; four triumphs for Liverpool, and no ties. There are no surprises here.

During the 2019/20 Third Round, the Blues defeated the Reds 2-0 on March 3, 2020, in their last FA Cup encounter. They meet for the first time in this tournament since then, this time to decide who would lift the 2021-22 FA Cup trophy.

Chelsea vs Liverpool: Match Information

Date: Saturday, May 14, 2022

Time: 11:45 AM (ET)

Location: Wembley Stadium, London

Chelsea vs Liverpool: Times by State in the US

ET: 11:45 AM

CT: 10:45 AM

MT: 9:45 AM

PT: 8:45 AM

Chelsea vs Liverpool: Storylines

Chelsea had to Chesterfield (5-1), Plymouth (2-1), Luton Town (3-2), Middlesbrough (2-0), and Crystal Palace (2-0) to get to the FA Cup Final. Meanwhile, Liverpool set up a meeting with the reigning UEFA Champions League winners after overcoming Shrewsbury Town (4-1), Cardiff (3-1), Norwich (2-1), Nottingham Forest (1-0), and Manchester City (3-2) to get to the final match.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Chelsea vs Liverpool in the U.S.

The 2021-22 FA Cup Final game between Chelsea and Liverpool, to be played on Thursday at the Wembley Stadium in London, will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States.

Chelsea vs Liverpool: Predictions And Odds

The odds are expectedly in favor of Liverpool. Caesars see them as the absolute favorites and thus, they have given them +102 odds to win the 2021-2022 FA Cup Final. Chelsea, meanwhile, have a +265 odds to cause an upset and become the new FA Cup champion, while a tie would result in an equally impressive +255 payout.

Caesars Chelsea +265 Tie +255 Liverpool +102

* Odds via Caesars