Nottingham and Liverpool will clash off at City Ground in the 2021-22 FA Cup Quarter-Finals. Find out here when, where, and at what time the game will be played, and how to watch it live in the US.

Nottingham vs Liverpool: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US for 2021-22 FA Cup Quarter-Finals

Nottingham will host Liverpool at City Ground in Nottingham in the Quarter-Finals of the 2021-22 FA Cup. Here you will find out when and how to watch this exciting Football Association Challenge Cup match in the US.

This will be their jubilee 10th FA Cup meeting. There are no surprises here as Liverpool are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on six occasions so far; Nottingham Forest have grabbed a triumph only once to this day, and two matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent FA Cup game was played on May 7, 1989, when the Reds cruised past Nottingham 3-1 at home in the 1988/98 FA Cup Semifinals. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in this competition since then, this time in the later stages of the 2021/2022 FA Cup.

Nottingham vs Liverpool: Date

The 2021-22 FA Cup Quarter-Finals game between Nottingham and Liverpool will be played on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at City Ground in Nottingham.

Nottingham vs Liverpool: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Nottingham vs Liverpool in FA Cup 2021-22

The game to be played between Nottingham and Liverpool in the Quarter-Finals of the 2021-22 FA Cup, will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States.