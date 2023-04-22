Brighton take on Manchester United at Wembley Stadium in London for the 2022-2023 FA Cup. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Brighton vs Manchester United: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 FA Cup in your country

Brighton and Manchester United meet in the 2022-2023 FA Cup. This game will take place at Wembley Stadium in London. The visitors are desperate for a win after losing a key game during a big tournament. Here is all the detailed information about this FA Cup game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

[Watch Brighton vs Manchester United online free in the US on Fubo]

Brighton are happy after winning a big game against a big favorite like Chelsa, they won that game 2-1 on the road. So far they are in the 7th spot of the Premier League standings.

Manchester United were knocked out of the Europa League by Sevilla, they had tied the first leg game 2-2 and traveled to Spain to lose the second leg by 0-3. At least the most recent game in the Premier League was a 2-0 victory for them against Nottingham Forest.

Brighton vs Manchester United: Kick-Off Time

Brighton and Manchester United play for the 2022-2023 FA Cup on Sunday, April 23 at Wembley Stadium in London.

Argentina: 1:30 PM

Australia: 3:30 AM April 24

Bangladesh: 10:30 PM

Belgium: 5:30 PM

Brazil: 1:30 PM

Cameroon: 5:30 PM

Canada: 11:30 AM

Costa Rica: 10:30 AM

Croatia: 5:30 PM

Denmark: 5:30 PM

Ecuador: 11:30 AM

Egypt: 6:30 PM

France: 5:30 PM

Germany: 5:30 PM

Ghana: 4:30 PM

India: 10:30 PM

Indonesia: 12:30 AM April 24

Iran: 8:30 PM

Ireland: 4:30 PM

Israel: 6:30 PM

Italy: 5:30 PM

Jamaica: 11:30 PM

Kenya: 7:30 PM

Malaysia: 12:30 AM April 24

Mexico: 10:30 PM

Morocco: 5:30 PM

Netherlands: 5:30 PM

New Zealand: 5:30 AM April 24

Nigeria: 5:30 PM

Norway: 5:30 PM

Poland: 5:30 PM

Portugal: 4:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:30 PM

Senegal: 4:30 PM

Serbia: 5:30 PM

South Africa: 6:30 PM

Spain: 5:30 PM

Sweden: 5:30 PM

Switzerland: 5:30 PM

UAE: 8:30 PM

UK: 4:30 PM

United States: 11:30 AM

Brighton vs Manchester United: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Paramount+

Belgium: Eleven Sports 2 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+

Canada: Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet One, Sportsnet World

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, See

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1

France: beIN Sports MAX 4, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD

India: SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, JioTV

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia

Ireland: BBC Two Wales, BBC Radio 5 Live, Premier Player HD, BBC Sport Web, Premier Sports 1, BBC One, BBC iPlayer

Italy: DAZN

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro Supersport 4, sooka

Malta: TSN1 Malta, GO TV Anywhere

Mexico: Star+, ESPN2 Mexico

Morocco: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Docu, Ziggo Sport Select

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Norway: TV3+ Norway, Viaplay Norway

Philippines: beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Singapore: 111 mio Sports 1

South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App

Spain: Movistar+, DAZN 1

Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English

United Kingdom: BBC One, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web, BBC Two Wales

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), SiriusXM FC, ESPN+