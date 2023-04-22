Brighton and Manchester United meet in the 2022-2023 FA Cup. This game will take place at Wembley Stadium in London. The visitors are desperate for a win after losing a key game during a big tournament. Here is all the detailed information about this FA Cup game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
Brighton are happy after winning a big game against a big favorite like Chelsa, they won that game 2-1 on the road. So far they are in the 7th spot of the Premier League standings.
Manchester United were knocked out of the Europa League by Sevilla, they had tied the first leg game 2-2 and traveled to Spain to lose the second leg by 0-3. At least the most recent game in the Premier League was a 2-0 victory for them against Nottingham Forest.
Brighton vs Manchester United: Kick-Off Time
Brighton and Manchester United play for the 2022-2023 FA Cup on Sunday, April 23 at Wembley Stadium in London.
Argentina: 1:30 PM
Australia: 3:30 AM April 24
Bangladesh: 10:30 PM
Belgium: 5:30 PM
Brazil: 1:30 PM
Cameroon: 5:30 PM
Canada: 11:30 AM
Costa Rica: 10:30 AM
Croatia: 5:30 PM
Denmark: 5:30 PM
Ecuador: 11:30 AM
Egypt: 6:30 PM
France: 5:30 PM
Germany: 5:30 PM
Ghana: 4:30 PM
India: 10:30 PM
Indonesia: 12:30 AM April 24
Iran: 8:30 PM
Ireland: 4:30 PM
Israel: 6:30 PM
Italy: 5:30 PM
Jamaica: 11:30 PM
Kenya: 7:30 PM
Malaysia: 12:30 AM April 24
Mexico: 10:30 PM
Morocco: 5:30 PM
Netherlands: 5:30 PM
New Zealand: 5:30 AM April 24
Nigeria: 5:30 PM
Norway: 5:30 PM
Poland: 5:30 PM
Portugal: 4:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 7:30 PM
Senegal: 4:30 PM
Serbia: 5:30 PM
South Africa: 6:30 PM
Spain: 5:30 PM
Sweden: 5:30 PM
Switzerland: 5:30 PM
UAE: 8:30 PM
UK: 4:30 PM
United States: 11:30 AM
Brighton vs Manchester United: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Paramount+
Belgium: Eleven Sports 2 Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: Star+
Canada: Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet One, Sportsnet World
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, See
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1
France: beIN Sports MAX 4, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD
India: SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, JioTV
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia
Ireland: BBC Two Wales, BBC Radio 5 Live, Premier Player HD, BBC Sport Web, Premier Sports 1, BBC One, BBC iPlayer
Italy: DAZN
Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro Supersport 4, sooka
Malta: TSN1 Malta, GO TV Anywhere
Mexico: Star+, ESPN2 Mexico
Morocco: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Docu, Ziggo Sport Select
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Norway: TV3+ Norway, Viaplay Norway
Philippines: beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines
Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Singapore: 111 mio Sports 1
South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App
Spain: Movistar+, DAZN 1
Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: DAZN
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English
United Kingdom: BBC One, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web, BBC Two Wales
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), SiriusXM FC, ESPN+