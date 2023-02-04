Ajax will visit Cambuur this Sunday, February 5 in what will be the Matchday 20 of the 2022/2023 Eredivisie. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In Canada, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV Canada.
Ajax seek to get closer to the first places in the standings, taking advantage of the fact that two of the teams that are immediately above them, Feyenoord and PSV, will face each other so that one of the two will not score (or they will distribute points) and that AZ Alkmaar they tied. Won, they would reach 40 points, 1 less than the leaders have.
And they have an excellent chance to achieve this since their rivals will be Cambuur, one of the weakest teams of the season. They have barely been able to obtain 12 points in 19 games, and they are in the relegation zone with the same points as Groningen, although with a better goal difference. They need to get points urgently.
Cambuur vs Ajax: Kick-Off Time
Cambuur vs Ajax: TV Channel and Live Streaming
