Cambuur will receive Ajax for the Matchday 20 of the 2022/2023 Eredivisie. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Ajax will visit Cambuur this Sunday, February 5 in what will be the Matchday 20 of the 2022/2023 Eredivisie. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In Canada, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV Canada.

Ajax seek to get closer to the first places in the standings, taking advantage of the fact that two of the teams that are immediately above them, Feyenoord and PSV, will face each other so that one of the two will not score (or they will distribute points) and that AZ Alkmaar they tied. Won, they would reach 40 points, 1 less than the leaders have.

And they have an excellent chance to achieve this since their rivals will be Cambuur, one of the weakest teams of the season. They have barely been able to obtain 12 points in 19 games, and they are in the relegation zone with the same points as Groningen, although with a better goal difference. They need to get points urgently.

Cambuur vs Ajax: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 8:15 AM

Australia: 10:15 PM

Bangladesh: 5:15 PM

Belgium: 12:15 PM

Brazil: 8:15 PM

Canada: 6:15 AM

Croatia: 12:15 PM

Denmark: 12:15 PM

Egypt: 1:15 PM

France: 12:15 PM

Germany: 12:15 PM

Ghana: 11:15 AM

Greece: 12:15 PM

India: 4:45 PM

Indonesia: 7:15 PM

Ireland: 11:15 AM

Israel: 1:15 PM

Italy: 12:15 PM

Jamaica: 6:15 AM

Kenya: 2:15 PM

Malaysia: 8:15 PM

Mexico: 5:15 AM

Morocco: 12:15 PM

Netherlands: 12:15 PM

New Zealand: 12:15 AM (February 6)

Nigeria: 12:15 PM

Norway: 12:15 PM

Philippines: 7:15 PM

Poland: 12:15 PM

Portugal: 11:15 AM

Saudi Arabia: 2:15 PM

Serbia: 12:15 PM

Singapore: 7:15 PM

South Africa: 1:15 PM

Spain: 12:15 PM

Sweden: 12:15 PM

Switzerland: 12:15 PM

UAE: 3:15 PM

UK: 11:15 AM

United States: 6:15 AM (ET)

Cambuur vs Ajax: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Belgium: PlaySports 2, PlaySports

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer

Germany: DAZN, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra

Greece: Nova Sports 1, Nova Sports 2

Indonesia: Mola, Mola TV App, mola.tv

International: Onefootball, Bet365

Israel: Sports 4

Italy: cool tv

Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean

Malaysia: Astro Supersport 4, Astro Go, sooka

Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+

Netherlands: Watch ESPN, ESPN Extra, ESPN 2

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 2

Portugal: Sport TV6, Sport TV Multiscreen

Singapore: 111 mio Sports 1

Switzerland: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital, Blue Sport

United Kingdom: cool tv

USA: ESPN+

