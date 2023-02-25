Nick Pope will not play for Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final against Manchester United. Read here to find out the incredible reasons why.

In 2021, when a new group of investors took over Newcastle, the promise for thousands of fans was to put the club back in the place they deserved. That seems to be finally happening with The Magpies. They're currently on fifth place in the Premier League looking for a heroic spot to play in the Champions League next season.

The last official title for Newcastle was the 2006 UEFA Intertoto Cup, but that trophy came in a really awkward manner. The 11 clubs which surpassed the third round of the tournament were proclaimed champions. However, because Newcastle went farthest in the 2006-2007 UEFA Cup (now Europa League), the trophy was awarded to them.

If we look at other competitions, the wait has been even longer: Premier League (1926-1927), FA Cup (1954-1955) and Texaco Cup (1974-1975). That's why the Carabao Cup is pretty special for a historic club in the United Kingdom. This is their first cup final since 1999 when they lost the game for the FA Cup against Manchester United. Now, in a shocking turn of events, Nick Pope won't be able to play in the Carabao Cup final. Read here to find out the incredible reasons.

Why is Nick Pope not playing for Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final?

Nick Pope is out for Newcastle against Manchester United, because he saw a red card after an incredible mistake against Liverpool in the Premier League. So, considering the Carabao Cup final was the next game on the calendar, the goalkeeper is officially suspended following his handball outside the box facing the Reds.

Martin Dubravka is the substitute. However, he is also not available because he already played with another club in this edition of the Carabao Cup. Believe it or not, that other team was Manchester United. Yes, Newcastle's rival in the final.

The other option for Newcastle as third goalkeeper was Karl Darlow. Nevertheless, he just went on loan to Hull City. So, the final decision will be between Loris Karius and the fourth goalkeeper of the team, Mark Gillespie. Maybe, if coach Eddie Howe decides so, Karius will get a shot at redemption.

Loris Karius hasn't played an official game in almost two years. Of course, the German goalkeeper is mostly remembered by his mistakes in the 2018 Champions League final that Liverpool lost against Real Madrid.