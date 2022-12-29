Even after his brilliant perfomances at the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Lionel Messi is not the best player in history for Carlo Ancelotti. Read here to find out the important reasons given by Real Madrid's coach.

Lionel Messi was the best player in Qatar 2022 leading Argentina to their third World Cup title and the first one in almost four decades. At 35-years old, Messi hoisted the only trophy he was missing in his brilliant career thanks to an extraordinary performance of seven goals.

Considering he was the key factor for Argentina, scoring in every match of the knockout stages, Lionel Messi won the Golden Ball as the best player of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. It's also true that Kylian Mbappe had a magnificent tournament as the top scorer, but, in the end, France just fell short.

Now, Lionel Messi has 42 official titles as a player. National Team and club level. World Cup, Copa America, Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup or League championships in Spain or France. He's got them all. However, at least for Carlo Ancelotti, Messi will never be the best player in history. Read here to find out the strong words from a legendary coach.

Carlo Ancelotti thinks Lionel Messi is not the best player in history

Carlo Ancelotti is an authorized voice when it comes to big topics in soccer. As a coach, just like Lionel Messi on the field, Ancelotti can also claim he has won it all. So, during a press conference with Real Madrid, the Italian legend spoke loud and clear. In his opinion, Messi is not the best ever.

"It's not fair to say it (that he is the best in history), because every period had, has and will have very strong and important players. To say that Messi has been the best in history is something that will never come out of my mouth. I've enjoyed watching so many good players. I'm still enjoying it. I have the Ballon d'Or training here every day (Benzema). Unfortunately, I didn't see Di Stefano. I've seen Maradona, I've seen Cruyff. For me, to say that he isthe best player in history (Messi), I don't know."