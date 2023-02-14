PSG will host Bayern Munich in the one of the most anticipated clashes of the Round of 16 of the Champions League 2022-23. While Lionel Messi and Neymar will play from the start, Kylian Mbappe is on the bench. Here, check out why.

Paris Saint Germain and Bayern Munich will face off today in the highly anticipated first leg of the 2022-2023 Champions League round of 16 at Parc des Princes. However, forward Kylian Mbappé won’t be in the starting lineup for the match. Check out why.

The local team isn’t living up to their expectations. Since the Qatar 2022 World Cup break, they have lost three games in the Ligue 1 against Lens, Rennes and Monaco, and they were eliminated from the French Cup by Olympique Marseille in the Round of 16.

Of course, part of the reason for this series of bad results is that some of their most important players haven’t been 100 percent fit. That is the case of Lionel Messi, who reportedly had a minor injury ahead of this game against Bayern, as well as Mbappé.

Why is Kylian Mbappe at the bench for PSG vs. Bayern?

According to a report from Le Parisien, Mbappe will not start against Bayern Munich tonight as the forward is in the middle of a three-week spell out with a thigh injury. While he completed a full training on Monday, it seems like he isn’t fit enough to play from the start.

The same report said that the decision of Mbappe starting on the bench was made this Tuesday morning. Coach Christophe Galtier didn’t confirm ahead of the clash if the player would play or not.

However, PSG still will have Lionel Messi, who also was in doubt, and Neymar, in the front line. It appears that Mbappe will be available if needed. According to the report, the star wanted to start the game vs Bayern Munich.