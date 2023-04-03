Graham Potter is out of Chelsea, the 47-year-old manager leaves the club with one of the worst records in recent history.

The Graham Potter era at Chelsea has come to an end, and it was one of the worst eras in club history. Potter only amassed an average of 1.27 points per game, gaining 28 points in 22 matches. With one of the world’s most expensive sides Potter only amassed a 12-11-8 record across all competitions in his seven months in charge.

What happens next is a major question at Chelsea who have spent millions of dollars on their squad with no real direction or purpose. Chelsea has 33 first team players and 22 players out on loan for a total of 55 players with Chelsea contracts.

How Todd Boehly reasserts the team will be key in providing Chelsea a clear path forward with former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann being the leading candidate for the head coaching position. One player who is happy that Potter is gone, it would seem, is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who liked a post on Instagram about the sacking of his former manager.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang likes Graham Potter sacking post

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang liked the post issued by Chelsea announcing the termination of Potter’s contract at the club. The 33 year old was brought in from Barcelona where he scored 11 goals in 18 games by Thomas Tuchel but after Tuchel was sacked, Aubameyang fell out of favor.

Aubameyang in total played 12 Premier League games and scored only 1 goal and for the season, last playing in February, he has 3 goals in 18 games across all competitions. During the winter Aubameyang was close to being transferred to MLS’ LAFC but ultimately decided to stay at Chelsea, maybe now he has a new lease on life at the club, as Chelsea continue to struggle to find a consistent goal scorer.