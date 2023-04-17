Chelsea will receive Real Madrid for the second leg of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

It will be the second and final game that, as expected, started very favorably for Real Madrid, who won 2-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu, a result that, especially after the red card received by Ben Chilwell, I can have been much older.

Chelsea for their part have had a truly forgettable season. The only objective they still had was this Champions League and they are already quite complicated to advance. However, they know that, although the 2-0 loss will be difficult to reverse, it is not impossible and that is why they will try to complicate Real Madrid, who at the moment seem very solid.

Chelsea vs Real Madrid: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (April 19)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (April 19)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (April 19)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (April 19)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (April 19)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (April 19)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 3:00 AM (April 19)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (April 19)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Chelsea vs Real Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Fox Sports Argentina, Star+

Australia: stan sports

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 2, Club RTL

Brazil: TNT Brazil, HBO Max

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia

Denmark: TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: RMC Sport 1, Canal+ Foot, RMC Sport live

Germany: Amazon Prime Video

Ghana: DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Greece: Space Sport 2 HD

India: JioTV, Sony LIV

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: BT Sport 1, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, LiveScore App, BTSport.com, BT Sport App

Israel: 5Sport, 5Sport 4K

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 253, NOW TV, Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport Football

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: HBO Max, TNT Sports

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand: Spark Sports

Nigeria: SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Norway: TV2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 2, Polsat Box Go

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, Supersport Grandstand

Spain: Movistar Champions League, Movistar+

Sweden: C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport 3, RMC Sport 1, Blue Sport 1, Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live, BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport Ultimate, TalkSport Radio UK, BT Sport 1

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, Univision, TUDN USA, VIX+.

