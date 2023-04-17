Real Madrid will visit Chelsea this Tuesday, April 18 in what will be the second leg of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
[Watch Chelsea vs Real Madrid online free in the US on Fubo]
It will be the second and final game that, as expected, started very favorably for Real Madrid, who won 2-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu, a result that, especially after the red card received by Ben Chilwell, I can have been much older.
Chelsea for their part have had a truly forgettable season. The only objective they still had was this Champions League and they are already quite complicated to advance. However, they know that, although the 2-0 loss will be difficult to reverse, it is not impossible and that is why they will try to complicate Real Madrid, who at the moment seem very solid.
Chelsea vs Real Madrid: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (April 19)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (April 19)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 9:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (April 19)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (April 19)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (April 19)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (April 19)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 3:00 AM (April 19)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM (April 19)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Chelsea vs Real Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Fox Sports Argentina, Star+
Australia: stan sports
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 2, Club RTL
Brazil: TNT Brazil, HBO Max
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia
Denmark: TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: RMC Sport 1, Canal+ Foot, RMC Sport live
Germany: Amazon Prime Video
Ghana: DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Greece: Space Sport 2 HD
India: JioTV, Sony LIV
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: BT Sport 1, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, LiveScore App, BTSport.com, BT Sport App
Israel: 5Sport, 5Sport 4K
Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 253, NOW TV, Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport Football
Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: HBO Max, TNT Sports
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
New Zealand: Spark Sports
Nigeria: SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Norway: TV2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 2, Polsat Box Go
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, Supersport Grandstand
Spain: Movistar Champions League, Movistar+
Sweden: C More Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport 3, RMC Sport 1, Blue Sport 1, Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live, BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport Ultimate, TalkSport Radio UK, BT Sport 1
USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, Univision, TUDN USA, VIX+.