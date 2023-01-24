The USMNT winger is injured yet again and while reports of a January move to Serie A have been shot down, it does not mean it isn’t a good idea for Christian Pulisic in the summer.

Christian Pulisic is back to square one, yet again, the Chelsea and USMNT winger has once again seen his season derailed as a result of a knee injury. The injury could not have come at a worse time for Pulisic who finally was getting a string of starts and who had put in promising performances during that time.

Overall, Pulisic’s season has been a complete disaster, much like Chelsea, aside from the injuries, the World Cup goal scorer can account for all of 1 goal, 2 assists in 21 matches. According to Marca, AC Milan was looking at the American for a possible move in the winter, which has since been reported to have been shot down.

Pulisic is not going anywhere, but with little room now at Chelsea to get consistent playing time, a move to a club like AC Milan could be what the American needs to finally live up to his potential.

Why a move to AC Milan makes sense for Christian Pulisic

It was a given that Chelsea was not going to sell Pulisic in the winter transfer window, despite struggling for minutes the American is held to high regard when it comes to his work rate and ability to come in at various points during a match.

That being said, Chelsea has gone on a spending spree making moves which make sense to few. Pulisic’s place on the first team continues to be impacted and his chances of starting over many on the roster continues to dwindle. Overall, the project at Chelsea is very much in the air, the club seems to be a mess of overspending, accounting for 34 first team players.

Graham Potter’s position at the club is on thin ice, if Potter were to be sacked, he’d be the second manager in less than a year to be fired by the new ownership, asking the question, for who and why is the club buying all these players almost uncontrollably?

Enter AC Milan, who have a much clearer project thanks to the hard work of Stefano Pioli and Paolo Maldini. AC Milan are the current Serie A champions and sit second in the table behind Napoli.

Despite what many may think, Pulisic’s chances of starting for AC Milan are a lot bigger than Chelsea, on the left side of the midfield, Pulisic can very much beat out Rafael Leão for a starting position and/or play down the middle offering another dynamic to the attack than Brahim Díaz.

No starting position is guaranteed but Pulisic could make a huge mark at AC Milan given the competition around him. The American would also command a huge transfer fee and that kind of commitment from the club would put the American in a good position to hit the ground running.

Serie A may be a ‘step down’ from the Premier League but given the way the clubs have been managing themselves, AC Milan is a ‘step up’ over Chelsea. The time for Christian Pulisic to start leaving his mark at the club level has arrived, why not in Italy? Pulisic has proven he can step up at the big stage, now it’s finally past time to do it week in and week out.