Chivas and Tijuana meet in the 2023 Liga MX Clasura. This game will take place at Estadio AKRON in Zapopan. The home team wants to grow the winning streak. Here is all the detailed information about this Liga MX Clasura game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

Chivas have one loss in the last five weeks, and the best thing is that they have a good record at 2-3-1 overall. Chivas are in the 7th spot of the standings with 9 points.

Tijuana won another game, they have a good record in the last four weeks, but three of those games were draws. Tijuana needs to win games to climb spots in the standings.

Chivas vs Tijuana: Kick-Off Time

Chivas and Tijuana play for the 2023 Liga MX Clasura on Wednesday, February 15 at Estadio AKRON in Zapopan.

Argentina: 10:05 PM

Mexico: 7:05 PM

United States: 8:05 PM (ET)

Chivas vs Tijuana: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Marca Claro, Claro Sports

Mexico: Sky HD, VIX+, Afizzionados, Claro Sports, Marca Claro, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

United States: FuboTV (7-day free trial), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, SiriusXM FC