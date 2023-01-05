Cristiano Ronaldo has a new team as he signed with Al Nassr for the 2023 season. Unfortunately, problems are arriving as his relationship with Georgina Rodriguez would go against Saudi arabia's law.

Saudi Arabia doesn't approve Cristiano Ronaldo's relationship terms with Georgina Rodriguez

According to Saudi Arabia's law, a couple can't live in the same house if they're not married, which is the case of Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez.

EFE interviewed two Saudi Arabian lawyers, who prefered to stay anonymous, who think the couple won't have any problems with the authorities as they are no longer pursuing these type of cases, especially when they are foreigners.