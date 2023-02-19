Atlas will visit Cruz Azul in what will be the Matchday 7 of the Liga MX Torneo Clausura 2023. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States.

This game that was pending from Matchday 7 is recovered and two teams with very similar realities face each other. Both are outside the Requalification zone, and their performances so far have been rather poor. Because it is a chance for one of them to improve and enter the fight for the first 12 places.

Atlas have 7 points, so they're not really that far off. In fact, they have the same number of points as Necaxa, who are the last qualified. A victory would greatly improve his position. Cruz Azul, with 4 points, is 3 away from the Requalification zone, so victory would be a great relief for a bad start.

Cruz Azul vs Atlas: Date

The game for the Matchday 7of the Liga MX Clausura 2023 between Cruz Azul and Atlas will be played at the Estadio Azteca this Wednesday, February 22 at 9:05 PM (ET).

Cruz Azul vs Atlas: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:05 PM

CT: 8:05 PM

MT: 7:05 PM

PT: 6:05 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Cruz Azul vs Atlas

This Matchday 7 game of the Liga MX Clausura 2023 between Cruz Azul and Atlas have not TV for US yet. But in Mexico, it will be broadcast on: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, VIX+, Sky HD.