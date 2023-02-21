Cruz Azul will face Atlas for the Matchday 7 of the Liga MX Clausura 2023. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

For the Matchday 7 of the 2023 Liga MX Torneo Clausura, Cruz Azul will receive Atlas. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Two teams that are going through a similar situation face each other. Both had a somewhat weak start to the season and at the moment neither of them is even among the best 12, which would mean that they are not entering the requalification zone, which would allow them to fight to be champions.

Atlas currently have 7 points, product of 1 win and 4 draws. Although they have the same points and goal difference as the last qualifiers, Necaxa; they are being left out for having scored fewer goals, although with the victory they would surpass them. Cruz Azul, with 4 points, will look for a victory that will allow them to match Atlas and Necaxa.

Cruz Azul vs Atlas: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 11:05 PM

Brazil: 11:05 PM

Costa Rica: 8:05 PM

Dominican Republic: 10:05 PM

El Salvador: 8:05 PM

Guatemala: 8:05 PM

Honduras: 8:05 PM

Mexico: 8:05 PM

Nicaragua: 8:05 PM

Panama: 9:05 PM

USA: 9:05 PM (ET)

Cruz Azul vs Atlas: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Costa Rica: Sky HD

Dominican Republic: Sky HD

El Salvador: Sky HD

Guatemala: Sky HD

Honduras: Sky HD

Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, VIX+, Sky HD

Nicaragua: Sky HD

Panama: Sky HD

USA: VIX+

