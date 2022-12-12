As the year ends, the Liga MX preseason is starting. That's why Cruz Azul will face Necaxa at the Nemesio Diez Stadium for a friendly matchup. Here, you will find out the kick-off time, and how to watch or live stream free it in your country.

After a huge start for the 2022-2023 season, the 2023 Liga MX Torneo Clausura is getting closer and closer to start. That's why many Liga MX teams have started to prepare for it. As Cruz Azul will play against Necaxa at the Nemesio Diez Stadium for a friendly game. Here you can check out the kick-off time and how to watch or live stream free this game. If you are in the US, tune in to fuboTV (Free Trial) to watch it.

Cruz Azul didn't end the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura as their fans expected. With a huge win over Atlas for the Campeon de Campeones trophy, the Maquina Cementera thought the journey would come out different. However, Cruz Azul lost to Monterrey in the Quarterfinals. So, the new mission for coach Raul Gutierrez for the upcoming tournament will be to get over this stage.

On the other side, Necaxa didn't make any big improvements either. At the time, the team managed by Jimmy Lozano clinched the last spot for the Reclassification Playoffs of the last season, however, Los Rayos fell short to Tigres UANL. Now, with Andres Lillini as their new coach, Necaxa expect things to turn around for good.

Cruz Azul vs Necaxa: Kick-Off Time

Costa Rica: 7:00 PM

Dominican Republic: 9:00 PM

El Salvador: 7:00 PM

Guatemala: 7:00 PM

Honduras: 7:00 PM

Mexico: 7:00 PM

Nicaragua: 7:00 PM

Panama: 8:00 PM

United States: 8:00 PM

Cruz Azul vs Necaxa: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Costa Rica: TUDN

Dominican Republic: TUDN

El Salvador: TUDN

Guatemala: TUDN

Honduras: TUDN

Mexico: TUDN En Vivo, VIX+, TUDN, Nu9ve

Nicaragua: TUDN

Panama: TUDN

United States: fuboTV (Free Trial), TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision