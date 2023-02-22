A loss at home to last-place Southampton sent Chelsea's fortunes tumbling to new depths. In the latest development, Thiago Silva's wife has shown support for a tweet that harshly criticizes the Blues' English manager Graham Potter.

Having lost 1-0 to managerless Southampton last weekend, Chelsea's disappointing season reached a new low, putting Graham Potter under intense pressure. Yet, thanks to a free-kick goal from James Ward-Prowse, the Saints were able to steal a victory at Stamford Bridge despite sitting last in the Premier League and having won just one of their previous 11 league games.

As a result, Chelsea are now 10th in the league table, 11 points behind the top four teams. They have lost nine of their past 15 games in all competitions. To make matters worse, on Saturday, Blues supporters booed the team's manager for the dismal record of only nine wins in 25 games under his leadership since he replaced Thomas Tuchel in September.

While Boehly and co-owner Behdad Eghbali have shown no signs of wavering in their support for the former Brighton manager, they are also not looking to replace him. And apparently, Thiago Silva's wife Isabelle Silva disagrees with such a viewpoint.

What does Thiago Silva's wife think of Chelsea manager Graham Potter?

Isabelle or known as Belle, the wife of the Brazilian defender Thiago Silva, is well-known among Chelsea supporters for being outspoken about her opinions on the squad and has not been shy in criticizing Graham Potter. She has just liked a tweet that was among the harshest criticisms of the stricken boss.

On Twitter, a supporter pleaded with her, "Can you ask [Thiago] Silva to coach our club himself because we have a deadbeat tacticless coach who doesn't know what he is doing? He doesn't even understand that is Chelsea football club - he thinks he is still at Brighton."

In the past, Belle has not been reticent to share her thoughts on the club, both when things were going well and when they were not. She previously criticized the team's supporters for booing after a loss to Manchester City this year.