The Chelsea ownership group are assessing current manager Graham Potter’s situation and have come to an agreement on what to do next.

Chelsea has hit a wall, winless in four matches in the Premier League and currently mid-table, The Blues have looked lifeless for much of the season. To boot the club was the biggest spender during the winter transfer window and for now the results continue to be the same.

A lot of the finger pointing has gone directly to manager Graham Potter, who took over for Thomas Tuchel at the start of the season. Since taking over Potter’s record is abysmal, 9-9-7 and a winning percentage of only 37%.

Many pundits had predicted that Potter’s time as Chelsea manager is all but over, but not so, according to Matt Law, the Chelsea ownership group plan to give their manager some time.

Todd Boehly backs Graham Potter

According to Law, “Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali have no plans to sack Chelsea head coach Graham Potter. The plan is to allow Potter to complete the season and then have a full campaign in charge before making any further assessments” the journalist stated in a tweet.

If true, that breathing room allows Potter to make a case for himself come next season and turn things around. Potter did have a good stint at Brighton & Hove Albion, Swansea City, and his only silverware as a manager came coaching Östersund of Sweden to three titles.