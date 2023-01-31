PSG continues building one of the best roster in the world and now the French team has made a new signing that could give Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe some extra competition.

Paris Saint-Germain is trying to build one of the strongest rosters in the world in each transfer window. Now, on this deadline day, the French squad has made a top signing in order to give Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe some extra internal competition.

PSG's most recent signing to give Messi, Neymar and Mbappe extra competition

The winter transfer window is giving tons of surprises. After PSG wasn't able to close a deal with Milan Skriniar on this deadline day, they tried to get a new signing to make their fans happy.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Paris Saint-Germain agreed with Chelsea for Hakim Ziyech's arrival. The Moroccan winger is set to join on loan until June with no buy option clause included.

It will be very difficult to see Ziyech as starter with Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the squad. But he could put extra pressure on them and become a key player coming from the bench in order to help his team.