The Argentine World Cup winner is one of the highest paid athletes in the world, here is a look at his lavished car collection.

When you’re the greatest of all time you can spend it on the bling or on your wheels. That is exactly what Lionel Messiis doing, the PSG and Argentina star has a net worth estimated in the $600 million range.

With a new contract looming from PSG, or a move to Saudi Arabia or Major League Soccer in the cards, look for the Argentine to continue to amass a huge amount of money. Besides putting goals in the back of the net, Messi is an avid car lover.

For the first time ever, The Sun was able to print some of the cars in Lionel Messi’s collection. Here are some of the automobiles you will find in Messi’s garage.

Lionel Messi’s car collection

The report indicates that Messi’s most expensive car is a Ferrari 335 S Spider Scaglietti valued at $30 million. Messi 's other major car purchases is a Pagani Zonda Roadster valued at $4.9 million.

Other cars that have a high value in Messi’s collection include a:

Mercedes SLS

Audi R8 Spyder

Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe

Cadillac Escalade

Range Rover Vogue

Audi Q7

Maserati Gran Turismo MC Stradale



Messi’s least expensive purchase is a Mini Copper Electric at $39,000 usually reserved for his wife Antonella Roccuzzo.